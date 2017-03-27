Men's NCAA basketball Final Four set

Gonzaga and Oregon both won regional finals Saturday, sending them to Phoenix along with South Carolina and North Carolina who won their regional finals on Sunday. Gonzaga (36-1), the West's No. 1 seed, is making their first Final Four appearance. Oregon (33-5), the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, hasn't played in the national semifinals since 1939. The seventh-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (26-10) upset Duke, Baylor and Florida to reach the Final Four. Perennial powerhouse North Carolina (31-7) earned a record 20th Final Four berth. North Carolina lost in the title game last year to Villanova.

Gonzaga and South Carolina will play Saturday, April 1 at 5:09 p.m. on CBS. North Carolina and Oregon will follow at approximately 7:49 p.m. The national title game will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3