March Madness concludes tonight as Gonzaga and North Carolina play for national championship

The NCAA men's basketball season ends tonight as Gonzaga and North Carolina face-off at 8:20 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona. The tournament has featured plenty of great games. Saturday, Gonzaga knocked off South Carolina 77-73 and North Carolina bested Oregon 77-76. Both games were instant classics and delivered big TV ratings increases.

Tonight's title game features the blue-blood Tar Heels from Tobacco Road and Gonzaga, a Jesuit school from the foothills of the Rockies. The schools are 2,567 miles apart, and both teams arrived as No. 1 seeds. The game is carried locally on KFDA TV.