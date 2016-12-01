Luke Pell to perform in Amarillo

Best known for capturing hearts across America on the most recent season of ABC's hit television series The Bachelorette, country singer-songwriter Luke Pell will be performing at Midnight Rodeo in Amarillo, TX on Friday, December 16. Doors will open at 8:00 pm.

Pell, who has recently made appearances on several nationally syndicated shows, including The Bobby Bones Show, Sirius XM's The Highway, America's Morning Show, Entertainment Tonight and Extra, is signed with Peermusic and currently has his song, "Next to You," on hold for one of the biggest names in country music. The former Army captain has worked with many hit songwriters, including producer Brandon Kinney, country music superstar Cole Swindell, Ash Bowers, Jaron Boyer, Dan+Shay, and more. His upcoming project is slated for a winter release.