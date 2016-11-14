Lucky pennies worth $1,000 hidden around the country

Think pennies are useless? Think again. Detroit-based Ally Bank scattered 100 lucky penny-like coins in ten cities across the U.S including Austin, TX. Each can be redeemed for a $1,000.

According to Ally, the fake pennies feature the bank's logo instead of Abraham Lincoln's head. The flip side of the coin lists its value at 10,000 cents. The marketing ploy is an effort to remind people that every cent is worth saving. Ally notes that lost or discarded pennies result in millions of lost dollars every year. You never know. One may turn up in Hutchinson County.