Louisville's Lamar Jackson wins College Football Player of the Year

Louisville sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to win postseason awards. Saturday Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in New York. Last week he took home the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards. The Associated Press named Jackson their College Football Player of the Year. Jackson received 42 of 61 first-place votes from AP's panel of media voters.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Jackson passed for 3,390 yards with 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for a school record 1,538 yards and 21 scores. He has announced he'll return to Louisville for his junior season. He'll lead the No. 15 Cardinals against No. 19 LSU on Dec. 31 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.