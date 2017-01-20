Local VFW hosting Saturday Night Dance Jan. 21

Looking for a nice evening out? The Borger Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is holding a Saturday Night Dance January 21 at the Adobe Walls Post 1789 located at 101 S. Main St. in Borger. The dance begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and available at the door.

Ken "Cowboy" Lewing will be performing country western hits from the 60's and 70's. No alcoholic beverages are sold on the premises. However, you can bring-your-own-bottle with setups, food and beer buckets available. Come out and enjoy a great night of live music and dance.