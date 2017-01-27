Local Veteran groups offer Equine Therapy event

American Legion Post 671, in cooperation with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 404 and the Veterans Resource Center [VRC] will be providing a free Equine Therapy opportunity for the general public on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.

Horses will be at the American Legion Post 671, across from the Aluminum Dome.

While the Equine Therapy program is an effort to provide service to veterans in Hutchinson County and adjoining counties, this event will be open to the general public.

Equine Therapy programs have proven to be very effective in helping individuals suffering from PTSD and other stress or related issues.

No preregistration is required to participate.