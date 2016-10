Borger's McDonald's Restaurant will host a McTeacher Night Tuesday, October 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Teachers and staff from Paul Belton Elementary School will be serving patrons to raise money for their school. McDonald's will be donating 20 percent of their sales during the three hour period to Paul Belton Elementary. McDonald's is located at 304 S. Cedar St.