Local Boy Scouts host flag retirement ceremony Sept. 10 at Huber Park

Borger's own Boy Scout Troop #1581 will hold a flag retirement ceremony Saturday, September 10 at Huber Park. The ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues to noon. Huber Park is located between Cedar St. and S. Main St. in Borger.

Area residents can drop off their worn-out and damaged flags for the Boy Scouts to pick up at several locations including the Borger American Legion located at 1000 Bulldog Blvd., the Borger VFW located at 101 S. Main St., the Borger Elks Lodge located at 200 Opal St. and the Borger News-Herald located at 207 N. Main St.

For more information, please contact Assistant Scout Master Thomas Easley at (806) 395-6449 or via email at kulkingtom@hotmail.com.