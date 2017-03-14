Livestock supply points set up for donations, distribute supplies

The recent wildfires that raced across the Texas Panhandle on March 6-7 left a tragic wake of human losses, about 440,000 acres of charred land in eight counties, hundreds of miles of burned fences and uncounted numbers of dead or injured animals. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is working with county judges to set up livestock supply points in both Gray and Lipscomb counties. The supply points will allow aid to get to producers quickly.

"We have livestock that are displaced and don't have forages available to keep them fed," said Danny Nusser, AgriLife Extension regional program leader in Amarillo. "We are setting up two livestock supply points to collect and disperse feed, hay, fencing, vet supplies and other donated items."

The first supply point for those impacted in Ochiltree, Lipscomb, Hemphill and Roberts counties will be located in Lipscomb at 202 W. Main St. The point of contact is J.R. Sprague, AgriLife Extension agent in Lipscomb County. He can be reached at (806) 862-4601 or (806) 202-5288.

The second supply point serving ranchers in Gray, Wheeler and Roberts counties is located in Pampa at 301 Bull Barn Drive in the Clyde Carruth Expo Center. The point of contact is Mike Jeffcoat, AgriLife Extension agent in Gray County. He can be reached at (806) 669-8033 or (580) 467-0753.