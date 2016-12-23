Libya plane hijacked, diverted to Malta

A hijacked Libyan plane, operated by Afiqiyah Airways, with 118 people aboard landed Friday on the Mediterranean island of Malta. Troops have flanked the aircraft and officials have opened negotiations with the hijackers. Some passengers have been freed, but male passengers and crew continue to be held as hostages.

The Times of Malta and other local outlets reported two hijackers had threatened to blow up the Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320. Other reports suggested there was only one hijacker. The plan was on a domestic flight in Libya.

Early reports are sketchy and that the hijackers claim to be from a Libyan faction called Fatah al-Gadida, a group loyal to former Libyan strongman Moammar Gaddafi. Libya has been embroiled in civic war since a 2011 uprising that deposed Gaddafi, who was later killed.