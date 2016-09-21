Legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully prepares to hang up mic

One of the greatest baseball play-by-play announcers of all-time, Vin Scully, 88, will be calling his final games at Dodger Stadium this week. Scully has been broadcasting Dodger games since 1950, when he joined another legend, Red Barber, along with Connie Desmond, behind the microphone. In those days the Dodgers played in Brooklyn, not Los Angeles. The Dodgers moved to California in 1958.

Scully's final regular season game broadcast from Dodger Stadium is set for September 25. His final game is expected to be broadcast from San Francisco's AT&T Park on October 2, 2016.