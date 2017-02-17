Lake Meredith seeks summer student workers

The National Park Service is seeking summer student workers to do general maintenance work at the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area. Four youth positions are open. You must be 15 to 18 and commit to working from May 30 to July 22. The pay is $7.25 hourly at 40 hours per week.

The youth work program is an excellent opportunity to learn more about careers in the federal park service. The application deadline is Friday, March 17. Applications are available at the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area headquarters located at 419 E. Broadway in Fritch. The headquarters are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact Jeremie Johnston at (806) 857-3151.