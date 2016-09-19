Lake Meredith offers Hike of the Month this Saturday
April Davis
Monday, September 19, 2016
BORGER, TX
Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and National Park Service will be offering Hike of the Month again this Saturday. September's Hike of the Month will be a tour at Devil's Canyon. Hikers will meet at Lake Meredith Headquarters in Fritch at 9:00 a.m.
The tour is two hours long and reservations are required. Call 857-3151 to make reservations.
Lake Meredith's Hike of the Month is always a treat. Full of history and information, the ranger led hike is sure to be a relaxing morning with a great view of the Texas Panhandle. Hikers should wear sturdy shoes, wear sunscreen, and bring plenty of water. You may also bring a walking stick.
The next Hike of the Month will be October 29 at Mullinaw Creek for the Fall Foliage Hike.
