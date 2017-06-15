Lake Meredith NRA Summer Paddle-Up Kayaking Program kicks off

The Lake Meredith National Recreation Area has kicked off its summer Paddle-Up kayaking program. Park rangers will conduct the programs each Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer (weather permitting). The kayaking program requires arrival at 9:00 a.m. before the tours start at 9:30 a.m for a short instruction program.

Kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided by park staff. Tours last about an hour and 30 minutes as rangers lead visitors through the waters around Spring Canyon, located below the Sanford Dam. Each tour requires reservations and are limited to 12 visitors per tour, ages 10 and up.

Visit the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Headquarters located at 419 E. Broadway St. in Fritch or call (806) 857-3151 for reservations or more information.