Lake Meredith Aquatic and Wildlife Museum hosting Halloween Party Friday evening

The Lake Meredith Aquatic and Wildlife Museum will hold a Halloween themed party Friday, October 20. The party begins at 4:00 p.m. and continues to 8:00 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. The party features a costume contest from newborn to age 18, cake walk, maze, vendors, photos with Sully from Monsters Inc. and much, much more. The museum is located at 101 N. Roby St. in Fritch.

For more information, please call (806) 678-7847 during normal business hours.