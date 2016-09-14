Just six sets of tickets remain for Sept. 24 HOPE Gala event

Organizers for the upcoming 2016 HOPE Gala on Saturday, September 24 announced today just six sets of general admission tickets are available. Each set costs $200. Call Trinity Mayo, box office chairwoman for 2016, at (806) 274-6361 during normal business hours at Wells Fargo Bank or after hours at (505) 609-0581 to reserve your tickets before they are all gone.

The annual HOPE extravaganza is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's research efforts and supports a wide variety of area patient services in Hutchinson County. Guests will enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, dancing, live and silent auctions, and much more.

Chartered bus service for general admission ticket-holders begins at 6:50 p.m. from the Borger Dome parking lot. Organizers remind attendees to bring their event tickets and driver's licenses for admission.