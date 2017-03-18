JCPenney to close Borger Shopping Plaza store

JCPenney announced Friday it is closing its store in Borger along with eight others in Texas and 138 across the United States. The decision follows a growing trend where brick-and mortar retailers are exiting smaller markets. Sadly, buyers continue to turn away from shopping locally in favor of online shopping. The migration to online has challenged existing brick-and-mortar retailers across the country.

The nationwide trend to e-commerce platforms is disappointing. Buying locally recycles money within the community through wages, taxes and services. Online shopping does not bring any revenue into Borger. It doesn't support the family, friends and neighbors working at local businesses.

The total store closures represent about 14 percent of the company's current store portfolio, and less than 5 percent of total annual sales. Most stores will begin liquidation on April 17 and close in June according to the company.