It's the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI
By:
Tom Hinde
Monday, January 23, 2017
BORGER, TX
The Atlanta Falcons routed the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC title game. In the AFC title game, the New England Patriots easily dispatched the Pittsburgh 36-17. Atlanta now faces a New England team making an unprecedented ninth appearance in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LI will be played Sunday, February 5 at NGR Stadium in Houston. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. CST.
