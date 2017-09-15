Hutchinson County Stone Age Fair set for Saturday at Borger Library

Hutchinson County has a rich and unique artifact history. The Hutchinson County Library in Borger will be hosting a Hutchinson County Stone Age Fair on Saturday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event is free and the public is invited to bring artifact collections, big or small, to the show. The Borger Library is located at 625 Weatherly St.

Archaeologist Dr. Scott Brosowsky will be on site to answer questions and identify artifacts. Many collectors will be displaying their collections and answering questions during the event. Organizers announced the buying and selling of artifacts at the fair are prohibited. Take the opportunity to learn more about and preserve the wonderful history of our area.

For more information, please call Rick Williams at (580) 651-9840 or Gary Alexander at (806) 898-9501.