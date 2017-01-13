Hutchinson County Livestock Show set for Jan. 27 & 28 at Borger Aluminum Dome

Organizers for the annual Hutchinson County Livestock Show have set dates for the 2017 show for Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28. The two day event features 67 students from all over Hutchinson County who will be showing their livestock animals this year. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Borger Aluminum Dome located at 1113 Bulldog Blvd.

Contributing organizations for the event include the Borger FFA, West Texas FFA and Hutchinson County 4-H. The livestock show begins Friday at 9:00 a.m. Saturday's program starts at 2:00 p.m.