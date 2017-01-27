Hutchinson County Junior Livestock Show opens Friday through Saturday at Borger Aluminum Dome

The annual Hutchinson County Junior Livestock Show opens Friday morning and continues through Saturday afternoon at the Borger Aluminum Dome located at 1113 Bulldog Blvd. The annual two day event features local FFA and 4-H students from all over Hutchinson County who will be showing their livestock animals.

The show officially opens Friday at 8:45 a.m. with a flag ceremony. The highlight of the show is the premium sale and auction on Saturday which starts at 2:00 p.m. For questions about the show or sale, please contact Allison Snider at (806) 274-1928. Contributing organizations for the event include the Borger FFA, West Texas FFA and Hutchinson County 4-H.