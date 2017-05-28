Hutchinson County Hospital District kicks off raffle fundraiser for Waggoner Medical Foundation

How would you like to win a five night western Caribbean cruise for two with a $1,000 gift card? Sounds like a dream trip? Well, thanks to the Hutchinson County Hospital District, one lucky winner will get to enjoy a cruise for two.

The Jerry C. Waggoner Medical Foundation is holding a fundraising raffle and the cruise and gift card are the prizes you may win. The foundation is a non-profit, created in 1991 in honor of the late Jerry C. Waggoner. Waggoner was the founding father of the Hutchinson County Hospital District. Raffle tickets are on sale now for $10 each or 6 for $50. The proceeds raised benefit the foundation's charitable efforts.

Raffle tickets are available by contacting Audrey Schroder or Don Bates with Golden Plains Community Hospital. Audrey can be reached by calling (806) 467-5706 or by email at audrey.schroeder@goldenplains.org. Don can be reached by calling (806) 467-5702 or by email at don.bates@goldenplains.org.