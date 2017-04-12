Hutchinson County Health Fair coming to Borger Thursday

The Hutchinson County Health Fair is set for Thursday, April 13. The event will be at the Borger Community Activity Center (BCAC) located on the Frank Phillips College Campus. The fair hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents are invited to attend and use the free screenings, health services and wellness information provided during the fair.

Golden Plains Community Hospital will be offering fasting blood screening beginning at 8:30 a.m. Attendees can enter a drawing for door prizes too. For more information, contact Beverly Benton at the Borger Chamber of Commerce at (806) 274-2211 or Lynn Hopkins at the Hutchinson County Museum at (806) 273-0130.