The Hutchinson County 4-H holds their annual sign up night Tuesday, August 30 at Borger's Johnson Park Youth Center. The youth center is located at 1201 Bulldog Blvd. Students from Kindergarten age through grade 12 are invited to join. The sign up event begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues to 7:30 p.m.

For more information or questions, please call (806) 878-4026.