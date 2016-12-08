Hutchinson Co. Toys For Tots hosts Meet & Greet Santa event Saturday, Dec. 17 in Stinnett

The Hutchinson County Toys For Tots organization is hosting a holiday 'Meet & Greet Santa' event Saturday, December 17 in Stinnett. All are invited to bring their children for pictures with Santa and face painting. Volunteers will provide cookies, muffins and juice too. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues to noon at the Stinnett Community Center located at 801 Main St. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds raised benefit the Hutchinson County Toys for Tots program.

For more information, please contact Hutchinson Co. Toys of Tots Coordinator Denice Thomas at (806) 886-3533.