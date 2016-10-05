Hutchinson Co. Republican Women host special guest speaker Oct. 6
Tom Hinde
Wednesday, October 5, 2016
BORGER, TX
The public is invited to attend the Thursday, October 6 Hutchinson County Republican Women meeting. The meeting starts at noon and features guest speaker Trevor Loudon. Loudon is a noted author, researcher and commentator. The meeting takes place at the Republican Party Headquarters located at 401 S. Hedgecoke St. in Borger.
For more information, please call 275-9077 during normal business hours.
