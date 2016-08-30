Hutchinson Co. 4-H holds sign up event Tuesday evening at Borger's Johnson Park Youth Center

Students from Kindergarten age to grade 12 are invited to learn about and join the Hutchinson County 4-H Club. The 4-H event is Tuesday, August 30 at Borger's Johnson Park Youth Center. The sign up event starts at 5:30 p.m. and continues to 7:30 p.m. The youth center is located at 1201 Bulldog Blvd.

For more information or questions, please call (806) 878-4026.