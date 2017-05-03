HutchCares Living at Home Appreciation Banquet set for May 4 in Borger

The public is invited to attend HutchCares' annual appreciation banquet fundraiser Thursday, May 4 at Fairlanes Baptist Church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $10 for the public to attend. Children 12 and under are free. Fairlanes Baptist Church is located at 3000 Fairlanes Blvd.

The meal is catered by Old Sutphen's Catering. Organizers will have door prizes, live entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets are available at the door. Come out and help a worthy local organization.

HutchCares is a nonprofit organization serving the needs of seniors and those in need in Hutchinson County.