High School College and Career Event tonight at Borger High School Cafeteria

The Borger ISD hosting a College and Career Event Thursday evening, February 16. Incoming freshmen and current students are invited to attend. Businesses and college representatives will be on hand to answer student questions. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Borger High School Cafeteria located at 600 W. 1st St.

For more information of questions, please contact Gina Peralez at (806) 273-1029 ext. 706.