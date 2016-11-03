High expectations for Texas quail hunters as season opens

Quail hunting season opened last Saturday with high expectations. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) predicted a "boom" year for quail hunters. Robert Perez, upland game bird program leader for TPWD noted consecutive years of above average rainfall and lower than average summer temperatures will produce an excellent harvest.

The quail hunting season continues through Feb. 26, 2017. The daily bag limit for quail is 15, with 45 in possession. Legal shooting hours for all non-migratory game birds are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The bag limit is the maximum number that may be harvested during the legal shooting hours in one day.