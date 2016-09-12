Heat Up Hutchinson Kick-off, Cook-off United Way fundraiser coming Sept. 17

Hutchinson County's United Way hosts "Heat Up Hutchinson Kick-Off, Cook-Off" Saturday, September 17 in Borger. The BBQ event starts at 11:00 a.m. and continues to 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo National Bank located at Coble and 6th St.

Tickets are available at the fundraising event for $10 per person, kid's 5 and under are free. Come out and enjoy exceptional BBQ crafted by members of your community. The family, friendly event features several door prizes, a variety of booths, the Boy Scout Pinewood Derby, face painting and live entertainment by the Prairie Dogs.