Health & Wellness Fair Tuesday, October 4 in Pampa

The Pampa Regional Medical Center (PRMC) is hosting a Health & Wellness Fair Tuesday, October 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The fair offers free and low-cost health screenings, flu shots, and lots of healthy lifestyle information . The event also features activities for kids, give-aways, door prizes and plenty of booths to visit. The PRMC is located at 1 Medical Plaza.

For more information call (806) 665-3721.