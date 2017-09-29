Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns

Embattled Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price has resigned. President Trump, who had signaled earlier in the week that Price's job was on the line, accepted the resignation Friday. Price was under heavy criticism for using expensive charter flights, rather than commercial transportation, to attend events around the nation since becoming head of HHS. While in Congress, Price was a frequent and vocal critic of wasteful taxpayer spending.

The White House said Deputy Assistant Secretary Don Wright would serve as acting secretary.