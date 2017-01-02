Harlem Globetrotters play Jan. 4 at Amarillo Civic Center

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will play Wednesday, January 4 at the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum. The team just opened their 2017 season. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available. The Civic Center Coliseum is located at 401 S. Buchanan St. in downtown Amarillo.

For more information and to order tickets, please call (806) 378-4297 or visit amarillociviccenter.com.