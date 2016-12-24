Harlem Globetrotters announce Jan. 4 game in Amarillo

The Harlem Globetrotters are launching their 2017 world tour and bringing their basketball wizardry to Amarillo's Civic Center Coliseum Wednesday, January 4. Since 1926, the Globetrotters have played in 120 countries and territories on six continents. Their basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment has thrilled hundreds of millions of fans including popes, kings, queens and presidents. Order your tickets before the game sells out.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. The Civic Center Coliseum is located at 401 S. Buchanan St. Tickets are available at the coliseum box office or by calling (806) 378-3096.