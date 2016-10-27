Halloween Coloring Contest featured in Wednesday & Thursday BNH

Our younger readers have a chance to win a $25 Walmart gift card by entering the Borger News-Herald's (BNH) annual Halloween Coloring Contest. The Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 editions feature the coloring contest open to children ages 3-11. Entries are divided into two age groups, 3-6 and 7-11. The contest is co-sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 404 and the Borger VFW Post 1789.

Entry is limited to one per child. Entries can be dropped off at the BNH office located at 207 N. Main St. Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Entry deadline is Monday, October 31 at 4:30 p.m. Winning entries will be laminated and each winner receives a $25 Walmart gift. For more information call (806) 273-5611.