Hackers targeting U.S. nuke plants

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint report saying hackers are targeting U.S. nuclear power plants. The report, obtained by the New York Times, announced that since May hackers have been penetrating the computer networks of companies operating the plants and other energy facilities.

The report has security consults and officials scrambling to address the threat. The Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant near Burlington, Kan. is one of the targeted plants mentioned in the report. Burlington is roughly 450 miles from Borger, TX. On May 11, President Trump signed an executive order strengthening the nation's cyber security defenses to protect critical infrastructure systems.

The report did not indicate whether the cyber attacks were for espionage and/or possible destruction purposes. Nor were there specific claims hackers had gained access to control systems or how many facilities were breached. The report's findings did conclude the hackers' techniques mimicked those of a Russian hacking group tied to attacks on the energy sector dating back to 2012.