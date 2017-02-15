Grand reopening celebration for Borger Library Clubroom planned for Feb. 21

The public is invited to the grand reopening celebration for the Borger Library's clubroom on Tuesday, February 21. The grand reopening celebration starts at 2:00 p.m. and continues to 4:00 p.m.. The library is located at 625 Weatherly St. The clubroom area of the library collapsed on July 12, 2015. With repair's completed, the public will now be able to reserve the clubroom for events, wedding showers, birthdays, reuions, etc.

For more information, please call the Borger Library during normal business hours at (806) 273-0126.