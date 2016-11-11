GPCH offers free breakfast or lunch to active military or veterans Nov. 11

Golden Plains Community Hospital (GPCH) Cafe is offering free breakfast or lunch to active military or veterans today. The annual event is GPCH's way to thank those who are or have served our nation and sacrificed to keep America safe. Breakfast is served from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please bring appropriate ID. GPCH is located at 100 Medical Dr. in Borger.