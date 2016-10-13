GPCH to hold special Mammogram early detection testing event Oct. 15

Did you know October is breast cancer awareness month? Golden Plains Community Hospital (GPCH) is holding a special early detection mammogram test event Saturday, October 15. Mammogram testing starts at 8:00 a.m. to noon, with a one-hour break, then restarting at 1:00 p.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. The cost is just $75, cash only please. You can call (806) 467-5820 to setup your appointment and avoid the lines. Call today.