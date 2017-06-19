Goodbye reception for Borger EDC director set for Monday

The City of Borger and the Borger Economic Development Corporation will hold a public goodbye reception for Director Dan Redd Monday, June 19. Redd accepted a new position in Dickinson, TX and will be relocating shortly. The reception starts at 4:00 p.m. and continues to 6:00 p.m. at the A&I Building located at 1301 Roosevelt St. Coffee, cake and punch will be served. Come out and thank Dan for his many years of service to Borger, and wish him well in his new opportunity.