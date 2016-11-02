Golden Plains Community Hospital to offer free breakfast or lunch to veterans or active military personnel Nov. 11

Golden Plains Community Hospital (GPCH) set to honor active military personnel and veterans with a free breakfast or lunch on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. All current and former servicemen and women are invited. Breakfast is served from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please bring appropriate ID. GPCH is located at 100 Medical Dr. in Borger.

GPCH hosts this annual event as a way of thanking veteran's for their service.