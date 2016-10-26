Get out this weekend with the family

Plan some time with the family this weekend at one of the many Fall Festivals taking place.

Some of the churches having Fall Festivals include: Bunavista Baptist, WUMC, Fairlanes Baptist, Cornerstone, and Spring Creek will have their annual carnival on Saturday night.

Another event you can attend is Alibates Flint Quarries and National Monument's Fall Foliage Hike at Mullinaw Creek. Sign up by calling 857-3151. Hike starts at 9 a.m.

The Discovery Center will host their annual Monster Bash on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.