General hunting season for White-tailed Deer opens Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hutchinson Co.

General hunting season for white-tailed Deer opens Saturday, November 5 in Hutchinson County and continues to Jan. 1. Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) predicts more than one million hunters are gearing up for the season to open. Hunters have reason to smile this year due to good weather and ideal conditions. TPWD estimates white-tailed deer populations around 4 million for the state.

Hunting helps control over population, a common issue across the state, while improving habitat too. Deer hunting also helps bring about $2 billion dollars into the state's economy. TPWD encourages hunters to donate their meat to Hunter for the Hungry or some other charitable organization. For more information visit the TPWD website at tpwd.texas.gov.