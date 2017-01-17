Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies

Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last of only a dozen men to walk on the moon has died. Cernan, 82, died Monday surrounded by friends and family. He had been suffering ongoing health issues according to his family.

He traveled into space on three missions. He was pilot of Gemini 9A mission in June 1966. He was the Lunar Module Pilot for the Apollo 10 mission in May 1969. He also commanded the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972, the final Apollo lunar landing.