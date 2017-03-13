Gander Mountain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

St. Paul, Minnesota based outdoor retailer Gander Mountain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Announcement said the company will close 32 under-performing stores. Company spokesperson Jess Myers confirmed the Amarillo location will remain open for the foreseeable future.

10 of the company's 22 Texas locations will be closed over the next few weeks. Like many big-box retailers, Gander Mountain has experienced challenging traffic pattern shifts as customers continue to move to e-commerce purchases.