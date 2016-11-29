Fritch's Day of Christmas set for Saturday

Kick off the holiday season with Fritch's Day of Christmas this Saturday. Starting at 9:00 a.m., several events will be taking place. From Santa visiting the museum, to the Parade of Lights, sponsored by Project Fritch America, there's something for everyone in Fritch this Saturday. Bundle the kiddos up and enjoy an outdoor showing of The Polar Express at the CoolBoose Snowcone Stand. Find out the line up of events at Fritch Chamber's Facebook page.