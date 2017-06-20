Fritch Recycling Center serves area residents

Summer is the perfect time for residential improvements and property maintenance. The Fritch Recycling Center is the perfect place for city residents to drop off trash, old newspapers, tree limbs and the like. City residents have plenty of recycling options available and the center offers one free load of trash to be dumped per month with photo ID and current water bill.

Residents not on the city trash service can use the center with a $7 a load fee. The center does not accept household trash. Trailers of trash are accepted, and the disposal charge is $1 per foot. Tires can be disposed of for a fee, but requires prior approval by the center attendant.

The Recycling Center is located at 100 E. Monroe St. and is open Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, please contact Fritch City Hall at (806) 857-3143.