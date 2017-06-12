Fritch Police Department adds three new officers

The Fritch Police Department added three new officers last Monday. They are Sergeant Kalen Massingill, Heath Steagall and Michael Dennis. The three new officers join Brock Tullos and Chief Houston Gass.

Sergeant Massingill brings 17 years of law enforcement experience including a prior stint with the Fritch PD. Officer Dennis previously worked as a jailer in Gray County. Officer Steagall is a former graduate of Sanford-Fritch High School. Steagall had served as a deputy in Ochiltree County.